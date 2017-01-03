Play Facebook

A state-run Chinese newspaper accused Donald Trump of "pandering to 'irresponsible' attitudes" Tuesday after the president-elect alleged that Beijing had failed to rein in North Korea's nuclear program.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Sunday that his country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Having conducted three nuclear tests during Kim's five years in power, he is thought to be pursuing the missile technology it would need to attack South Korea. North Korea also has designs on reaching the U.S. military outpost of Guam and the U.S. mainland itself.

Trump tweeted Monday that the prospect of North Korea developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. "won't happen," but offered no other details as to why that would be the case.

The president-elect then took a swipe at China for what he sees as its part in failing to control its neighbor's nuclear ambitions.

North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

The Chinese Foreign Ministry responded Tuesday that China's hard work in trying to ensure the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is obvious to all, Reuters reported.

However, the state-run Global Times tabloid was more aggressive.

It responded to Trump's tweets by stating that he was "pandering to 'irresponsible' attitudes" and stoking "the anxieties of some Americans" who blame China rather than looking inward, according to The Associated Press.

China is North Korea's main ally and a key economic supporter. While Beijing has frequently condemned North Korean nuclear tests, Defense Secretary Ash Carter stated in September that the fact they had gotten so far was the responsibility of China.

Trump has also repeatedly criticized China on social media since winning November's presidential election and ruffled feathers in Beijing by speaking with the president of Taiwan by phone.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province.

Trump has also spoken out on nuclear weapons, stating that a new arms race was possible when speaking to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" last month.