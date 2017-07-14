PARIS — The streets around the Champs Élysées Avenue in western Paris were brimming with French citizens and tourists watching the Bastille Day parade early Friday.

Some had woken up in the middle of the night to travel to the capital for the spectacle, others had come to watch family members, while others had come just to catch a glimpse of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The president attended the event as French President Emmanuel Macron’s guest of honor.

This year’s Bastille Day parade has dual symbolism: Not only does it celebrate July 14, France’s most important holiday, marking the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, which helped spark the French Revolution. It also commemorates the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I.

The two leaders looked on as U.S. and French troops march side by side down the grand avenue.

“We came here for Donald Trump,” said Sylvain Martel, 40, who had woken his family up at 3 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET) to drive to the parade in Paris from Nancy, some 4.5 hours to the east. “He’s the most powerful man in the world and we’re happy he’s here to celebrate July 14."

Fréderic Audes, who had also come to the parade with his family, agreed that it was a good thing that Trump was taking part in the national holiday.

President Donald Trump with French President Emmanuel Macron before the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees, in Paris, on Friday. Michel Euler / AP

“This year the parade has double the symbolism and it shows there is still a strong link between France and the United States,” said Audes, who had traveled into town from the Paris suburbs.

Some 190 troops from the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force were set to march in the parade Friday, with American planes contributing to the grand fly-over, according to Reuters. Thousands of French servicemen and women are also taking part.

The troops included members of the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division, which was founded in 1917, the same year that the United States entered World War I.

French police stand guard prior to the start of the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. GONZALO FUENTES / Reuters

Angie Dragt, a tourist from the Bay area in California, who was visiting Paris with her family, said she was proud that Trump was partaking in the parade.

“Everyone is so busy fighting, there is so much negativity, when what we should be doing is what Donald Trump and the French President are doing: laying everything down, being friends, being kind and celebrating the bonds that unite us,” she said.

Others were less impressed with the U.S. president’s presence.

Fabrice De Meyer, who had come to see his son march with the French troops, said he was frustrated that Trump was at the parade.

“I don’t like his policies and there’s too much security this year because of him," said De Meyer as he strained to get a view. "It’s more difficult to see,"