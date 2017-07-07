President Donald Trump is expected to share his first handshake with Vladimir Putin when the pair meet for the first time at the G-20 summit on Friday.

The highly-anticipated meeting at the sidelines of the gathering of leading rich and developing economies in Hamburg, Germany, comes after months of investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Just as important as the content of their discussion will be the body language, with every handshake and facial expression to be picked over in forensic detail.

JUST IN: @NBCNews confirms likely only 6 people in room for Friday's Trump-Putin meeting: Tillerson, Lavrov & translators, per official. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 6, 2017

The G-20 summit in the German city of Hamburg has already been marked by clashes between demonstrators and local security officials.

By 9 a.m. local time on Friday (3 a.m. ET), around 200 people were on the streets and there were confrontations between demonstrators and police near the harbor area.

On Thursday, 111 police officers were injured and 29 people were arrested following clashes that involved upward of 10,000 people.