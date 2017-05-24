Donald Trump met Pope Francis at the Vatican Wednesday — the latest in a string of high-level meetings during the first foreign trip of his presidency.

A line of the Swiss Guards dressed in blue, red and yellow stood carrying spears in a grand Vatican courtyard awaiting the president. The president greeted by a line of Gentlemen of His Holiness — an exclusive group of dignitaries who advise the pope.

A small procession then led the president to meet the somber pontiff, and the two leaders sat down together at the Apostolic Palace. The two then started a private audience.

First lady Melania Trump, the president's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner accompanied him.

The meeting with the world's more than one billion Catholics caps-off a trip during which he visited the birthplace of Islam, Saudi Arabia, and then Jerusalem and Bethlehem — highlighting Trump's outreach to the world's great monotheistic religions.