A search was on for survivors Monday after a Turkish Airlines leased cargo jet crashed into a village of country homes near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport, killing at least 37 people.

Most of the victims were residents of the village struck by the Boeing 747 as it tried to land in intermittent dense fog, Kyrgyz officials told NBC News.

Tolgonai Stamaliyeva, a Kyrgyz government spokesperson, said the death toll might rise, as the plane destroyed more than 20 houses in the crash.

According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, near the capital city Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It crashed when trying to land in poor visibility at 7:31 a.m. local time (8:31 pm ET).

Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish Airlines cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Jan. 16, 2017. Vladimir Pirogov / Reuters

Kyrgyzstan's transport ministry said there were five people on board. It identified the plane as a Turkish Airlines Boeing 747-400, but the company said it belonged to another Turkish firm, ACT Airlines.

Manas airport spokeswoman Alia Kurbanova denied that conditions were too poor to land safely. "We've had 11 planes land that night. There was fog on and off, but planes were landing," Kurbanova said by phone.

"Our condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic incident involving an ACT Airlines aircraft in Kyrgyzstan," Turkish Airlines said on its Twitter account.

Both Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev and Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov had already visited the crash site and declared Tuesday a nationwide day of mourning.

A government commission would be created to investigate what caused the crash, Stamaliyeva told NBC News.