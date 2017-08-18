LONDON — Several people have been wounded in a stabbing in the city of Turku, western Finland, police said Friday, and a hunt was underway for potential attackers.

One suspected attacker was shot, according to police who urged citizens to leave the immediate area in the center of the city while they searched for "possible more perpetrators."

Officials in a street in Turku, Finland where several people were stabbed. Jha Rihimaki / AFP - Getty Images

The Turun Sanomat newspaper reported that at least one person was killed in the attack.

Pictures from the scene showed rescuers attending to the wounded.

Jesse Brown, a 29-year-old who is currently unemployed, said he saw part of the incident unfold.

"I saw police shoot a man. People were running and there was talk about possible knife attackers," he said. "I saw an injured person, a man, at the market square."

He said the injured person was "covered in blood."

Riitta Koskela said she was about 100 yards from the square. "My daughter had stopped at a movie theatre to use the restroom when I saw people running and screaming," she said. "We hid in the restroom and more people ran in. The security locked the doors and kept us safe. Didn't know whether it was just one crazy person or more.”

She added: "I saw people screaming and running and took my family into hiding."

Jussi Marttila arrived at the scene some 15 minutes later.

"There are a lot of people in the street. It's fairly calm but the atmosphere is tense," he said. "There is a strong police presence and some ambulances in the market square. The environment is very tense and rumors are going wild."

This is a developing story.