LONDON — Several people have been wounded in a stabbing in the city of Turku, western Finland, police said Friday.

The suspected attacker was shot, according to police who urged citizens to leave the immediate area.

The Turun Sanomat newspaper reported that at least one person was killed in the attack.

Pictures from the scene showed rescuers attending to the wounded.

Jussi Marttila arrived at the scene some 15 minutes after the attack. “There are a lot of people in the street. It’s fairly calm but the atmosphere is tense," he said. "There is a strong police presence and some ambulances in the market square. The environment is very tense and rumors are going wild."

This is a developing story.