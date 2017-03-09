A suspect was in custody after at least five people were injured Thursday night when one or more ax-wielding attackers rampaged through the main train station in Düsseldorf, Germany, police told NBC News.

A spokeswoman for North Rhine-Westphalia state police told NBC News that a man who had been arrested was considered a suspect in the attack. The man injured himself when he jumped off a bridge while on the run, she said.

Special police commandos arrive at the main train station in Duesseldorf, Germany, after five people were injured by at least one attacker with an ax on Thursday. David Young / AFP - Getty Images

The spokeswoman said that the man was believed to have acted alone but that authorities were looking for other possible suspects just in case.

No other details were immediately available, including indications of a possible motive, police said. The train station was closed as federal, regional and local police scoured the station.

"We were at the track waiting for the train. The train arrived, and suddenly someone jumped out with an ax and struck at the people," the national newspaper Bild quoted a witness as saying. "There was blood everywhere. I have never experienced anything like that."

An injured person is treated inside the main train station Thursday night in Duesseldorf, Germany. Gerhard Berger / TheNewshunter.com

The attack comes less than a year after three Syrian men believed to be affiliated with ISIS were arrested on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack in Düsseldorf.

Düsseldorf, in western Germany about 50 miles from the Dutch border, is the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's largest state.