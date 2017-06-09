LONDON — The polls have closed in the United Kingdom's general election and early exit polls suggest that no party has won enough seats to win an overall majority and form a government — a situation known as a 'hung parliament.'

The shock prediction caused the value of the pound to plummet over the prospect that the country might not have a clear winner or strong government as it starts its negotiations to leave the European Union.

The pound lost more than 2 cents against the dollar within seconds of the exit poll result, plunging from $1.2955 to $1.2752 late Thursday. It later recovered slightly, to $1.2780.

The ruling Conservative party needs 326 seats to win an overall majority and guarantee that Theresa May would continue as Britain's Prime Minister.

Theresa May leaves with her husband Philip after voting in the general election at polling station in Maidenhead, England. Alastair Grant / AP

Exit polls show that although they appear to have garnered the most seats, at 314 predicted, that still leaves them 12 short of being able to form a government without having to form a coalition with another party.

Previous prime minister David Cameron was forced to do this in the 2010 elections when the Conservatives teamed-up with the Liberal Democrats.

The second largest seat winner, according to the exit polls, will be the Labour Party, lead by socialist Jeremy Corbyn, with a predicted 266 seats.

If correct, the Labour party could wield enormous power as the Conservatives could have to negotiate with them — and possibly renege on key party policies.

The result for Labour would represent a stunning victory for Corbyn, who was described as "unelectable" when he became party leader in 2015. Corbyn, 68, has been depicted as a socialist outsider as well as a hardliner who cozies up to terrorists.

The resignation of two-thirds of his "shadow" Cabinet over one weekend last summer was followed by a no-confidence vote by his party's lawmakers. But Corbyn survived the revolt thanks to his popularity with the grassroots of the Labour Party.

Whatever the final result, our positive campaign has changed politics for the better. pic.twitter.com/EHLta2rnIW — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 9, 2017

Another potentially key lawmaker is Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), which, if the polls are correct, would be the third largest party in Britain with 34 seats — despite only operating in Scotland.

A firebrand, Sturgeon has campaigned on getting a second Scottish independence referendum, where Scottish people could vote to no longer be part of the U.K. She argues that the one held in 2014, where Scots narrowly voted to remain in the U.K. by 55.30 percent, is no longer valid after the Brexit vote.

Anyone looking to go into a coalition with Sturgeon will likely be pushed to agree to potentially breaking up Britain — something neither May nor Corbyn will want to do.

The exit polls could of course be wrong, and they do have a margin of error, but the results reflect a huge swing from predictions at the start of the campaign, when May's conservatives were expected to increase their number of seats.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves a polling station after casting his vote in north London. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP - Getty Images

May called the general election early in order to bolster her power as Britain goes through Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

May, who has called for a so-called "hard" Brexit, only came into power when David Cameron, who was anti-Brexit, resigned when the U.K. voted to leave the European Union.

Calling an election seemed like a shrewd move six weeks ago, but after a disastrous campaign that was paused twice due to the Manchester and London Bridge terror attacks, it seems she may have effectively lost outright Conservative rule.

George Osborne, former chancellor under Cameron, who was removed from the cabinet when May came to power last year, told NBC News's U.K. partners: "If the poll is accurate, this is completely catastrophic for the Conservatives and for Theresa May."

If there is a hung parliament there is no knowing how long it will take for any of the parties to form a coalition. In 2010 it took days for Cameron to convince Nick Clegg, the then Liberal Democrat leader to form a government with him.

The move led to the Lib Dems — then the third biggest party in U.K. politics — being awarded key cabinet positions, with Clegg himself being made Deputy Prime Minister.

The coalition, although predicted to fall apart within six months, went the full four year term. The move turned out to be disastrous for the Lib Dems though, who lost swathes of their core support by going into cahoots with the Tories and passing controversial bills, including increasing university tuition fees.

To sum up: Tory hopes of landslide are over, Tories could still win overall majority (just), Theresa May's premiership in the balance — Gordon Rayner (@gordonrayner) June 8, 2017

In the 2010 election the Lib Dems had 57 seats, but in 2010 they were practically wiped off the political map with just eight seats.

The fate of the so-called Kingmaker Lib Dems will weigh heavy on any party looking to go into a coalition. The result of this could mean that no party is able to form a government and a second general election will have to be held.

Ed Balls, former Labour cabinet minister told ITV: "The Liberals have said and Labour have said no coalitions. No coalitions with the Conservatives and the Liberals, or with the SNP and the Labour Party, so I don't think we're going to be in coalition territory. We're going to be in a very, very unstable hung parliament. If this is correct, there will be a second election soon."

Ed Balls: There will be a second election soon #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/KzJ2U6OtRd — ITV News (@itvnews) June 8, 2017

Investors worry that a minority Conservative government would be weaker in Brexit talks, which start on June 19 and are to last for at least the next two years. Among the biggest issues for markets and the economy are whether Britain manages to get a deal to remain part of the EU single market or, short of that, negotiate some privileged access to the bloc, the country's biggest trading partner.

"With face-to-face talks with the EU due to start on the 19th of June, the timing could not be worse," said Paul Hollingsworth, economist at Capital Economics in London. "The big picture is that political uncertainty could take weeks or months to be resolved and it is likely to weigh on both financial markets (in particularly the pound) and the economy."

Vote counting is now going on throughout the U.K. with a definitive result expected by approximately 2-3 a.m. E.T.