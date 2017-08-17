Several people were hurt Thursday in Barcelona when a van struck pedestrians in the city's Ramblas section, police said.
Police said it wasn't clear whether the collision was accidental or intentional. There have been a number of terror-related car attacks in Europe in recent months.
Authorities in Barcelona are asking people to avoid the Ramblas area, which is popular with tourists.
Rachel Mersky, a product designer from Oakland, California, told NBC News she was walking in the area and heard a commotion. "Suddenly everyone starts screaming and running and falling over each other and crying, so clearly I started running too," she said.
She said she followed police closer to the scene but it had been blocked off by then.
