Several people were hurt Thursday in Barcelona when a van struck pedestrians in the city's Las Ramblas section, police said.

Police in Barcelona said it wasn't clear whether the collision was accidental or intentional. There have been a number of terror-related car attacks in Europe in recent months.

Police respond at an incident in Barcelona. Jordi Sans

Spanish authorities and the U.S. consulate in Barcelona are asking people to avoid the Ramblas area, which is popular with tourists.

We are aware of a reported incident at Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Please avoid the area and monitor local police @mossos for updates. — US Embassy Madrid (@USembassyMadrid) August 17, 2017

Rachel Mersky, a product designer from Oakland, California, told NBC News she was walking in the area and heard a commotion. "Suddenly everyone starts screaming and running and falling over each other and crying, so clearly I started running too," she said.

People lay on the ground after a van hit pedestrians in Barcelona. @silvipirata via Twitter

She said she followed police closer to the scene but it had been blocked off by then.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.