LONDON — Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to go one-on-one with NBC News' Megyn Kelly on Friday.

Kelly is moderating a panel discussion featuring Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and was scheduled to conduct a sit-down interview with him later in the day.

Allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Putin became personally involved in a covert hacking campaign intended to harm Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and give an advantage to Republican nominee Donald Trump will be one of the main topics on the agenda.

"I'll get the chance to ask him directly about these allegations of meddling and the prospect of our two countries working together and beyond," Kelly told NBC News on Thursday.

She added the interview would be "the first time he has sat down with an American journalist since the appointment of a special counsel to look into allegations of Russian interference in our election."

The exclusive interview will air on "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, Putin suggested for the first time that private "patriotic" hackers could be behind attacks on the world's democracies — but he still denied interfering in the U.S. election.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, and Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern were also on Friday's panel.

Alexander Smith and Eoghan Macguire reported from London.