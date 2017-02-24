A banned nerve agent has been detected in samples taken from the body of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Malaysian police said.

Kim Jong Nam, 46, fell ill and died after a woman rubbed his face with a toxic substance at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13, and police have said they believe he was poisoned.

Royal Malaysia Police said Friday that swabs from the Nam's face and near an eye tested positive for "VX nerve agent," a substance listed as a chemical weapon and banned by an international convention. Other samples are under analysis, police said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Kim Jong Nam death: North Korean embassy official wanted for questioning 1:52 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/882375236001" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

South Korean authorities said the killing was carried out by North Korean agents.

Two female suspects have been arrested, and police said four North Korean nationals suspected to be "heavily involved" are believed to have left Malaysia for the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

Police said this week that two other people, an official with the North Korean embassy and an employee for North Korea's state-run airline, are wanted for questioning.

Kim Jong-Nam, son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il, getting off a bus to board an airplane at Narita airport near Tokyo on May 4, 2001 . Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP - Getty Images

North Korea's state-run news agency on Wednesday lashed out at Malaysia and accused it of acting in concert with its ally South Korea — North Korea's foe — to harm the isolated regime, and called allegations of poisoning "wild rumors."

Although Malaysian and South Korean officials have confirmed the dead man's identity, North Korea's state-run news agency, KCNA, has not reffered to him by name as Kim Jong Nam.

The VX nerve agent is odorless and tasteless, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. It was developed by the United Kingdom in the 1950s and its only use is a chemical weapon.

Nerve agents cause muscles to become overstimulated and tired to the point where breathing can't be sustained, the agency said.

The killing set off a diplomatic spat between Malaysia and North Korea. Pyongyang's ambassador has said it will refuse to accept the results of a Malaysian police investigation into the death, accusing authorities of "colluding with outside forces" — a veiled reference to rival South Korea.