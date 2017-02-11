Whale Rescuers Disheartened as New Pod Beaches in New Zealand

Play Facebook

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Hours after rescuers managed to re-float a group of beached whales, a new group swam aground on New Zealand's South Island Saturday, posing a new challenge for disheartened and exhausted volunteers.

The new pod was comprised of about 240 whales, according to the Associated Press.

In total, more than 650 pilot whales have beached themselves in the last two days along a 3-mile stretch of coastline on a remote place called Farewell Spit, which lies at the tip of the South Island, AP said.

About 335 of the whales have died, 220 are still alive but stranded, and 100 are back at sea.

Department of Conservation Golden Bay Operations Manager Andrew Lamason said officials know they are dealing with a new pod because rescuers had tagged all the re-floated whales -- and none of the new group had tags.

A volunteer pours water on pilot whales at Farewell Spit on Saturday. MARTY MELVILLE / AFP - Getty Images

The news was devastating for hundreds of volunteers who had converged from around the country to help with the initial group of 416 whales that was found stranded early Friday. Many of those whales died.

Volunteers are planning to return Sunday to help re-float as many healthy whales as possible.

Experts have different theories as to why whales beach themselves, from chasing prey too far inshore to trying to protect a sick member of the group.

Farewell Spit has been described as a whale trap. It has a long protruding coastline and gently sloping beaches that make it difficult for whales to swim away once they get close. It has been the site of previous mass whale beachings.

Lamason said about 20 of the new group were euthanized by conservation workers because they were in poor condition. More will probably need to be killed Saturday, he said.

Rescuers had been hopeful earlier Saturday after efforts to re-float the initial group of whales had gone well.

Lamason said about 100 surviving whales from the initial group were re-floated, and dozens of volunteers had formed a human chain in the water to prevent them from beaching themselves again.

He said volunteers were warned about the possibility of stingrays and sharks, after one of the dead whales appeared to have bite marks consistent with a shark. But there have been no shark sightings, he said.

Dead pilot whales line the shore at Farewell Spit, Saturday. MARTY MELVILLE / AFP - Getty Images

Officials will need to dispose of hundreds of carcasses soon.

Lamason said one option was to tether them to stakes in the shallow tidal waters and let them decompose. The problem with towing them out to sea or leaving them was that they could become gaseous and buoyant, and wind up floating into populated bays.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of whale beachings in the world. Friday's beaching was the nation's third-biggest in history, the AP reported. The largest was in 1918, when about 1,000 pilot whales came ashore on the Chatham Islands. In 1985, about 450 whales were stranded in Auckland.

Pilot whales grow to about 25 feet and are common around New Zealand's waters.