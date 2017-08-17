BIRMINGHAM, England — Taliban target Malala Yousafzai, who became the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize when she was 17, said Thursday she was "excited" after winning a place to study at Oxford University.

The activist said she had been accepted to study Politics, Philosophy, and Economics. Others to have studied the same course there include former British Prime Minister David Cameron and late Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Malala Yousefzai is congratulated after collecting her exam results at Edgbaston High School for Girls in Birmingham, England. DARREN STAPLES / Reuters

Yousafzai, now 20, joined thousands of other students in England discovering where they will go to university after getting their final school results.

She came to prominence when a Taliban gunman shot her in the head in 2012, after she was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the Taliban to deny women education. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

"So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students — the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!" she said in a tweet. A-levels are final year exams for school students.

After recovering from the Taliban attack, she has attended school in England.