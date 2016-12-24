Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed An Unlikely Reunion of a Young Girl and Her Teddy Bear Goes Viral 1:38 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/840661571973" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Eleanor Dewald and Teddy are as close as a girl and a stuffed bear can be. Maybe even more so after their separation this week.

"He's my best friend," Eleanor, 8, told NBC News. "And it makes me sad not to be with Teddy."

After a recent family trip to Texas, Eleanor returned to her Michigan home and realized Teddy went missing somewhere along the way. The bear had vanished.

Eleanor begged her mom, Trish, for help. Trish called the airline and filed a lost items claim and posted on Facebook where she, in detail, described Teddy's appearance and possible whereabouts. The agonizing wait then began.

"I made a promise that any mom would make to their little girl thats missing their best friend," Trish told NBC News. "I said I will do everything that I can to bring Teddy home."

An old family friend, Steven Lauderman, who works at the Detroit airport saw the post and made it his mission to track down Teddy. He canvassed the cavernous bowels of DTW and found Teddy on top of a trash can lid.

"Lucky it was there, a Christmas miracle," Lauderman told NBC News. He sent pictures to Eleanor's mom of Teddy slouched next to him at work. Teddy, it appeared, was now having an adventure.

"The funniest picture I saw was Teddy in the cockpit," Eleanor said. That evening, Steve brought Teddy to Eleanor.

The miracle search for Eleanor that had set the Internet alight was over. "I am very happy that Teddy is home and that I get to be with him again," Eleanor said.

The two friends reunited again and just in time for Christmas.