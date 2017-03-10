Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

100 Years of Girl Scouts Cookie: Meet the All-Time Sales Leader

 

The all-time cookie selling champ is 15-year-old Katie Francis of Oklahoma City — 22,200 boxes in one season or more than 88,000 worth of cookies.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

advertisement

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Play All

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Play All

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Two Dead From Raw Milk Cheese Contaminated With Listeria

Two Killed in Listeria Outbreak Linked to Cheese

Health news
Trump's Lawyer Scrambled After Conway Plugged Trump Clothing, Emails Show

Emails: Trump Lawyer Scrambled After Conway Plugged Ivanka's Clothing

White House
She Sold $88,000 Worth of Girl Scout Cookies in Just 3 Months
Video

She Sold $88,000 Worth of Girl Scout Cookies in Just 3 Months

U.S. news
Marines Photo Scandal: What Can Revenge Porn Victims Do?

Revenge Porn: Victims Have Rights — Sometimes

U.S. news
What's Behind the AT&T 911 Outage? AT&T Remains Mum
Video

What's Behind the AT&T 911 Outage? AT&T Remains Mum

U.S. news

World News

Bulgarian Vigilantes Patrol Turkey Border to Keep Migrants Out

Armed Vigilantes Hunt Migrants on the Edge of Europe

Europe's Border Crisis
ISIS Claims Kabul Hospital Attack But Taliban Remains Main Threat

Hospital Attack Puts ISIS in Spotlight but Taliban Is Main Threat

ISIS Terror
Tantrum-Throwing Toddler Refuses to Give Flowers to Queen
Video

Tantrum-Throwing Toddler Refuses to Give Flowers to Queen

Europe
Wild Boars Take Over Towns Near Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Plant

Wild Boars Vie With Humans to Be 'Master' of Towns Near Fukushima

World
Trump Leaves State Department Out of Mexico Meeting
Video

Trump Leaves State Department Out of Mexico Meeting

White House
advertisement

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

She Sold $88,000 Worth of Girl Scout Cookies in Just 3 Months
Video

She Sold $88,000 Worth of Girl Scout Cookies in Just 3 Months

U.S. news

advertisement

Follow @NBCNightlyNews

advertisement

Follow Nightly News

Nightly News on Facebook
advertisement