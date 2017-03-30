Please select another video.
16 Million at Risk as Massive Storms Tear Through The South
At least 16 million people are at risk of severe weather, including in Missouri and Arkansas, where strong tornadoes are possible.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch our intimate, first-person documentary shorts about people, places and stories you may not have otherwise discovered.
Play All