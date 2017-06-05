Please select another video.
50,000 Turn Out in Manchester for Ariana Grande Benefit Concert
Security was tight but the mood was exuberant in Manchester, where thousands of music fans turned out to see Ariana Grande and other pop stars pay tribute to the victims of last month's bombing.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch our intimate, first-person documentary shorts about people, places and stories you may not have otherwise discovered.
Play All
U.S. News
World News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”