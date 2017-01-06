Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

80 Million Americans Under Winter Weather Advisory

 

From the Midwest to the South, including places as far south as Atlanta, millions braced Thursday for heavy snow and ice.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

advertisement

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Play All

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Play All

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Much of South Warned to Prepare for 'Historic' Weekend Storm

South Braces for 'Historic' Winter Storm

Weather
Four Arrested in Facebook Live Torture Video Now Charged With Hate Crimes

3 Teens, 1 Woman in Facebook Torture Video Face Hate Charges

U.S. news
Plows Hit the Roads as Millions Blanketed by Heavy Snow
Video

Plows Hit the Roads as Millions Blanketed by Heavy Snow

Weather
80 Million Americans Face Winter Weather Advisory
Video

80 Million Americans Face Winter Weather Advisory

Weather
Pet Deer Shot and Killed in Front of Family by Officials

Pet Deer Shot and Killed in Front of Family by Officials

U.S. news

World News

House Condemns the United Nations for 'One-Sided' Israel Act

House Condemns the United Nations Over Israel

Congress
Putin's Sassy Trolling Was Sending Message to Trump: Experts

Putin's Sassy Trolling Sent Message to Trump: Experts

World
Happy Three Kings Day! Families Celebrate a Cherished Tradition

Happy Three Kings Day! Families Celebrate a Cherished Tradition

Latino
Outrage Across Mexico as Gas Hike Sparks Protests, Looting
Gallery

Outrage Across Mexico as Gas Hike Sparks Protests, Looting

Mexico
On an Island in the North Sea, Easter Has Arrived Early
Video

On an Island in the North Sea, Easter Has Arrived Early

World
advertisement

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
advertisement

Follow @NBCNightlyNews

advertisement

Follow Nightly News

Nightly News on Facebook
advertisement