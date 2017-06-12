Please select another video.
A Look at One of Russia’s Thousands of ‘Ghost Villages’
The Russian countryside was once a symbol of the Soviet Union’s agricultural might. Today, according to the latest census, 20,000 villages are completely abandoned. Another 36,000 have fewer than 10 residents.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch our intimate, first-person documentary shorts about people, places and stories you may not have otherwise discovered.
Play All
U.S. News
World News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”