Afghan Girls Compete in First International Robotics Competition

 

Six Afghan girls were finally allowed to compete with teams from 157 countries in an international robotics competition in Washington, D.C.

Chipotle Shuts Down Virginia Restaurant Over Reports of Norovirus

Australian Woman Shot Dead by Minneapolis Police Officer After Calling 911 Herself

Charges Dropped Against Man Held in Murder of Houston Boy, 11

Ike Kaveladze Named as Eighth Person in Trump Meeting

Ray Tensing: Ex-Police Officer Won't Be Retried for Third Time in Murder Case

Justine Damond Shot Dead by Minneapolis Police Was 'Beacon to All of Us,' Grieving Dad Says

Who Planted the Fake News at Center of Qatar Crisis?

Turkish Court Jails Six Human Rights Activists Pending Trial

Against All Odds: Ballerina Michaela DePrince's Remarkable Journey

Holocaust Survivors Return to Concentration Camp With UK Royals

Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
FDA Advisers Say Yes to Experimental Personalized Cancer Therapy

New Gene Therapy for Cancer Offers Hope to Those With No Options Left

One More Chance: New Rehab Program Treats Addicts at Home

Coffee Lovers, You May Just Live Longer, 2 Large Studies Find

Jane Lynch Talks About Acting, Obstacles and Her Unexpected Path to Success

