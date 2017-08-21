Feedback
Alvin Ailey Dance Camp Helps Kids Find Their Voice

 

For 6 weeks, the Alvin Ailey dance camp provides 100 students from some of Miami’s roughest neighborhoods with meals, transportation, and, most of all, a safe place for expression.

U.S. News

Solar Eclipse: Here's the Weather Forecast for the Big Day

Eclipse 2017
University Staffers Killed Man in Chicago as Part of Sex Fantasy, Prosecutors Charge

U.S. news
Legendary Comedian and Actor Jerry Lewis Dead at 91

U.S. news
'I Looked Like a Monster,' Says Teen Who Livestreamed Dying Sister After Car Crash

U.S. news
Tribes Hope for Renewal in Solar Eclipse; Not All Will Watch

Eclipse 2017

World News

Barcelona Terror Attack Van Driver May Have Fled to France, Spain Police Say

World
Wife of American Killed in Barcelona Attack Says She Lost 'Love of My Life'

World
10 Sailors Missing After USS John S. McCain Collides With Merchant Ship

DEVELOPING
Spain Terror Attacks: Suspect's Mother Says 'Go to the Police'

World
Spain Terror Attacks Put Muslims in Catalonia Under Harsh Spotlight

World
Nightly Reads

New Program Aims to Keep OB/GYNs in Rural America

Health news
Tom Brokaw Calls for New Ideas in Washington

Donald Trump
Many Doctors Get Goodies from Opioid Makers

America's Heroin Epidemic
Grandmother Deported for Voter Fraud Leaves U.S. in Tears

Immigration
Suicides in Teen Girls Hit 40-Year High

Health news
