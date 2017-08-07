Please select another video.
America’s Dental Crisis: Thousands Cross into One Mexican City for Treatment
Millions of Americans don’t have dental insurance and those who do say it doesn’t cover enough. The town of Los Algodones, Mexico —better known as “Molar City” — has become a destination for those seeking treatment, at a fraction of the cost.
