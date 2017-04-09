Feedback
An Artist Paints the Nation’s Forgotten Migrants, One Canvas at a Time

 

Colorado artist Don Coen has spent more than two decades painting portraits of migrant workers, giving identity to the nation’s invisible people who labor day after day to put food on Americans’ tables.

