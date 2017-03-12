Feedback
As Doctors See Benefits of Medical Marijuana Treatments for Seniors, Calls for Changes in Policy

 

Doctors across the country are calling for a re-think of current government policies, in terms of allowing medical research on medical cannabis, as elderly patients see dramatic results to treat pain.

