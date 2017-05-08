Feedback
At One Indiana Plant, Company Ignored Trump’s Threats over Outsourcing Jobs to Mexico

 

Six months ago, President-elect Trump called out Rexnord, a global industrial company, on Twitter for “viciously firing” its employees in a planned move to Mexico. Unlike the deal he brokered at a nearby Carrier plant, there was no deal to save the 300 jobs.

Crucial for Americans to Resist 'Hate,' Obama Says in Rare Address

Death of Ferguson Protester Edward Crawford Highlights Struggle to Live Free

Appeals Court to Take Up Revised Trump Travel Restrictions

Jordan Edwards' Family Sues Texas Cop, Department in Teen's Killing

Defenders, Detractors of New Orleans Confederate Statue Turn Out in Force

French Election: Centrist Emmanuel Macron Wins Presidency Over Marine Le Pen

ISIS Infiltrates the Rukban Refugee Camp at Jordan-Syria Border

Emmanuel Macron: French 'Knight' Who Overturned Decades-Old Party Politics

North Korea Detains Fourth American Citizen

French Election: Macron's Victory Hailed — and Decried — as Boost for United Europe

TSA Report Warns Against Truck Ramming Attacks by Terrorists

Trump Administration Loosens Obama School Food Rules

Inspiring America: Vietnam Veterans Fly Again

Former Tennis Star James Blake on Mistaken Arrest: Cop Shouldn't Get Badge Back

25 Years After the LA Riots: A Doctor Inspiring America

