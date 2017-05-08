Please select another video.
At One Indiana Plant, Company Ignored Trump’s Threats over Outsourcing Jobs to Mexico
Six months ago, President-elect Trump called out Rexnord, a global industrial company, on Twitter for “viciously firing” its employees in a planned move to Mexico. Unlike the deal he brokered at a nearby Carrier plant, there was no deal to save the 300 jobs.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch our intimate, first-person documentary shorts about people, places and stories you may not have otherwise discovered.
Play All
U.S. News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”