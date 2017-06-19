Feedback
Bodies of 7 Missing U.S. Sailors Found in Flooded Navy Destroyer

 

The bodies of seven U.S. sailors missing after a Navy destroyer collided with a container ship off Japan were found in flooded berthing compartments, a defense official said.

NBC News Exclusive: Memo Shows Watergate Prosecutors Had Evidence Nixon White House Plotted Violence

EXCLUSIVE
'Mass-Casualty Event': Ohio County Now Tops U.S. in Overdose Deaths

Soft Cell: California Inmates Can Pay for Cushier Accommodations

Bodies of 7 Missing U.S. Sailors Found in Destroyer Damaged in Collision

Van Plows Into Pedestrians Near London's Finsbury Park Mosque

'Green Helmets' Risk Lives to Protect Venezuelan Protesters
This Swiss Company Is Harvesting Greenhouse Gas
Emmanuel Macron's Party Sweeps French Parliamentary Elections

Meet the Young Man Who Makes Flags for America's Fallen Soldiers

Inside Cuba's Military Cyber Command

Brain Scans May Help Predict Autism in High-Risk Infants

