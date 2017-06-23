Feedback
British Schoolboys Wear Skirts During Heatwave in Uniform Protest

 

A group of teenage boys in England wore skirts to school during sweltering heat in defiance of their school's shorts ban.

U.S. News

'Pizzagate' Gunman Edgar Maddison Welch Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

U.S. news
Coal Company CEO Sues HBO and John Oliver for Defamation Over Show

U.S. news
Video Shows Minnesota Police Beating Driver

U.S. news
Clinton Campaign Chairman Podesta to Answer Congressional Questions

U.S. news
Tension Inside The Capitol as Senate Releases GOP Health Care Bill
U.S. news

World News

London Fire: 600 High-Rises Have Grenfell Tower-Style Cladding

World
Israeli Court Rules El Al Airline Cannot Ask Women to Move Seats

Travel
British Schoolboys Wear Skirts During Heatwave in Uniform Protest
World
Archbishop Says Church of England Hid Decades of Sex Abuse

World
Fierce Fighting as Iraqi Troops Push into ISIS Stronghold
ISIS Terror
Nightly Reads

What Can Prevent Alzheimer's? Here's What the Evidence Shows

Health news
Otto Warmbier Dies After Return From North Korea

Health news
Mothers Come Together After Sons Killed by Gang Violence

NBCBLK
'Mass-Casualty Event': Ohio County Now Tops U.S. in Overdose Deaths

U.S. news
Soft Cell: California Inmates Can Pay for Cushier Accommodations

U.S. news
