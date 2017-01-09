Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

Celebrities Salute President Obama in Farewell Video

 

Celebrities from John Legend to Ellen DeGeneres to Jerry Seinfeld saluted the president in a video that has been shared by millions online.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

advertisement

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Play All

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Play All

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Six Dead, Travel Snarled as Storms Lash Southeast and West

Six Dead, Travel Snarled as Storms Lash Southeast, West

Weather
Legal Battle Over Paint Bill Lingers as Trump Preps for Presidency

Paint Not Dry on Trump Legal Dispute Over Unpaid Bill

U.S. news
Gun Used by Airport Shooting Suspect Was Once Taken Away From Him — Then Returned

Gun Used by Airport Suspect Was Once Taken Away From Him — Then Returned

U.S. news
It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Terry Slaugenhoupt Vanished After Date

It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Vanished After Date

Crime & Courts
Fort Lauderdale Shooting: Shocking New Video Shows Moment Rampage Began

Shocking New Video Shows Moment Airport Shooting Began

U.S. news

World News

Truck Attacker Plows Into Jerusalem Crowd, Killing at Least Four

Four Killed as Truck Attacker Rams Crowd in Jerusalem

World
Queen Goes to Church in First Public Engagement Since Illness

Queen, 90, Makes First Public Appearance After Heavy Cold

World
Suspect Arrested in Brazen Shooting of U.S. Consular Officer in Mexico

'Heinous Attack': Arrest Made in Shooting of U.S. Diplomat

World
Influential Former Iranian Leader Rafsanjani Dead at Age 82

Influential Former Iranian Leader Rafsanjani Dead at Age 82

World
300 U.S. Marines To Return to Afghanistan's Helmand Province

300 U.S. Marines Will Return to Afghanistan's Opium Region

World
advertisement

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
advertisement

Follow @NBCNightlyNews

advertisement

Follow Nightly News

Nightly News on Facebook
advertisement