City Apologizes for 1940 Lynching Investigation: 'We Failed Austin Callaway'

 

In the city of LaGrange, Georgia, where black teenager Austin Callaway was lynched in 1940, Police Chief Louis Dekmar apologized for “failing to bringing those people responsible to justice.”

U.S. News

Chicago Police Department Goes High-Tech to Fight Rise in Killings

U.S. news
School Bus Catches Fire in Utah
U.S. news
Advocacy, Aid Groups Condemn Trump Order as 'Muslim Ban'

U.S. news
Drifter Bob Evans Eyed as Serial Killer, Tied to N.H. Murders

U.S. news
Trump Signs Order Suspending Admission of Syrian Refugees

U.S. news

World News

North Korea's Masikryong Ski Resort Is Kept Open by Work Gangs

North Korea
Trump to Speak With Merkel After a Campaign's Worth of Criticism

White House
Iraqi Forces Raise Flag in Celebration in Mosul
World
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Attends First Official Engagement of 2017
Europe
The Week in Pictures: January 20 - 27
Week in Pictures
Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Consumer
