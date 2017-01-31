Feedback
Nightly News

Consumer Alert: Beware of the 'Can You Hear Me?’ Robocall Scam

 

Authorities are warning of a new and devious scam involving criminals who call and ask, “Can you hear me?” What should you do? Don’t say yes.

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

Health

Weather

Politics

U.S. News

Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts Begin Accepting Transgender Children

OUT News
Trump Fires Acting Attorney General Over Immigration Directive

U.S. news
U.S. news
Columbus Police Use Pepper Spray on Protesters
Columbus Police Use Pepper Spray on Protesters

U.S. news
Trump Replaces Acting Director of Immigration Enforcement

No Explanation as Trump Replaces Acting Head of Immigration Enforcement

U.S. news

World News

SEAL, American Girl Die in First Trump-Era U.S. Military Raid

'Almost Everything Went Wrong': SEAL, U.S. Girl Die in First Trump-Era Military Raid

World
Quebec 'Terrorist Attack': College Student Alexandre Bissonnette Charged

College Student Charged in Quebec 'Terrorist Attack'

World
U.S. news
Obama Rejects Trump Immigration Orders, Backs Protests

Obama Rejects Trump Immigration Orders, Backs Protests

U.S. news
Trump's Immigration Ban: Meet Some of the Stranded Muslims

Translator Who Risked Life in Iraq, Academic Among the Stranded

World
Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
