Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

Consumer Alert: Dangers of Over-the-Counter Sleep Aids

 

Americans spend more than $425 million a year on over-the-counter sleep aids, but startling new evidence suggest that many are misusing these medications.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

advertisement

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Play All

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Play All

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Slain Priest Rene Robert Left Letter Opposing Execution for Killer

Bishops: Priest Would Have Wanted His Killer to Live

U.S. news
The Making of SCOTUS! — a Donald Trump Production

The Making of SCOTUS! — a Donald Trump Production

U.S. news
Democrats Vow Resistance to Neil Gorsuch, Trump's Supreme Court Pick

Democrats Vow Resistance on Trump's Supreme Court Pick

Politics News
Jerry Falwell Jr. Asked to Lead Trump Higher Education Task Force

Jerry Falwell Jr. Asked to Lead Trump Higher Education Task Force

U.S. news
Jewish Community Centers Face Third Wave of Bomb Threats Nationwide

JCCs Nationwide Face Third Wave of Bomb Threats

U.S. news

World News

GALLERY: Life on the Ground in Trump's 7 Travel Ban Countries

GALLERY: Life on the Ground in Trump's 7 Travel Ban Countries

World
SEAL, American Girl Die in First Trump-Era U.S. Military Raid

'Almost Everything Went Wrong': SEAL, U.S. Girl Die in First Trump-Era Military Raid

World
Iran Test-Fires Medium Range Ballistic Missile: U.S. Officials

Iran Test-Fires Medium-Range Missile: U.S. Officials

World
Iraqi PM Calls Trump Travel Ban 'an Offence to Iraq'
Video

Iraqi PM Calls Trump Travel Ban 'an Offence to Iraq'

Mideast
Honduras Land Rights Activists Hit by 'Epidemic' of Violence: Report

Honduran Activists Hit by 'Epidemic' of Violence: Report

Latino
advertisement

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
advertisement

Follow @NBCNightlyNews

advertisement

Follow Nightly News

Nightly News on Facebook
advertisement