Police Demand ‘Amazon Echo’ Data as Part of Arkansas Murder Investigation

 

Authorities in Arkansas have demanded private information from Amazon, hoping one of its popular home assistant devices holds clues to a murder that occurred inside a private home.

U.S. News

'No Evidence' of Huge Mall Brawl Link as Police Chase Leads Following Rash of Fights

Las Vegas Woman Who Walked 26 Miles in Snowy Grand Canyon to Save Family Tells Ordeal

The 'Power of Reconciliation': US, Japan Unite at Pearl Harbor
Carrie Fisher Was a Feminist Force to Be Reckoned With

Korean Air Says Stun Gun Training, More Male Staff Will Up Security After Richard Marx Incident

Cheetahs at Risk of Extinction as African Habitat Shrinks, New Study Finds

Russian Rights Groups to Trump: Don't Forget About Us

The 'Power of Reconciliation': US, Japan Unite at Pearl Harbor
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and President Obama Reaffirm Ties at Pearl Harbor

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

