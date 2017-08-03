Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Dow Hits Record High -- But Are Americans Feeling It?

 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 22,000 on Wednesday for the first time. But for the nearly half of all Americans who hold no stocks, the rally on Wall Street is far from their reality.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Minneapolis School Explosion Leaves Two Dead And Several Injured

Second Victim Named In Minneapolis School Explosion

U.S. news
Woman Guilty of Coercing Boyfriend to Kill Himself by Text Could Get Light Sentence

Woman in Texting-Suicide Case Could Get Light Sentence

U.S. news

Ohio Man Sentenced to 20 Years Over Threats to Military

U.S. news
Prosecutors Drop Rioting Charges Against Philando Castile's Cousin

Riot Charges Dropped Against Philando Castile's Cousin

U.S. news
U.S. Urges Americans to Leave North Korea Before Ban Kicks In

U.S. Urges Americans to Leave North Korea Before Ban Kicks In

North Korea

World News

London's 'Secret' Underground Mail Railway Opens to Public

The 'Secret' Underground Railway That Transported Mail Under London

World
Afghan Violence: Attack Hits Convoy in Kandahar, Kills 2 U.S. Service Members

2 U.S. Service Members Killed in Attack on Convoy in Afghanistan

World
U.S. Urges Americans to Leave North Korea Before Ban Kicks In

U.S. Urges Americans to Leave North Korea Before Ban Kicks In

North Korea
Trump Says U.S. 'Losing' Afghan War in Tense Meeting With Generals

Trump Stuns Advisers, Wants Afghan War Commander Fired

EXCLUSIVE
Passengers Call 911 After Being Forced to Stay in Plane With No AC for 6 Hours

Passengers Call 911 After Being Stuck on Plane for 6 Hours

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

From Defendant to Defender: One Wrongfully Convicted Man Frees Another

'Storybook Tale': One Wrongfully Convicted Man Frees Another

U.S. news
Decades After Surviving 'Hell on Earth,' Vietnam Army Medic Receives Medal of Honor

Medal of Honor Recipient: 48 Hours in Vietnam Were 'Hell on Earth'

Politics News
New Drug Treats Same Type of Brain Cancer Sen. John McCain has

Could New Brain Tumor Drug Help Sen. John McCain?

Cancer
Inside New York City's Elite Counterterrorist Police Unit

Inside the NYPD's Elite Counterterrorism Squad

Crime & Courts
FDA Advisers Say Yes to Experimental Personalized Cancer Therapy

FDA Advisers Say Yes to Experimental Cancer Therapy

Health news
advertisement