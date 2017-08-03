Please select another video.
Dow Hits Record High -- But Are Americans Feeling It?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 22,000 on Wednesday for the first time. But for the nearly half of all Americans who hold no stocks, the rally on Wall Street is far from their reality.
