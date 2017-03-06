Feedback
Drug Overdoses Involving Heroin Tripled from 2010 to 2015, CDC Finds

 

The report shows that an average of nine people died from a drug overdose every day in Ohio in 2015. We spoke to one father in rural Ohio who lost two children to heroin overdoses last year.

U.S. News

Report: Hundreds of Marines Investigated for Allegedly Sharing Naked Photos of Female Colleagues
U.S. news
Drug Overdoses Involving Heroin Tripled from 2010 to 2015, CDC Finds
Nightly News
FBI Director Comey Asked Justice Department to Reject Trump's Wiretap Claims

U.S. news
NYPD Officer Delivers Baby Girl on Brooklyn-Queens Expressway

U.S. news
White House Asks Congress to Investigate, Offers No Evidence of Wiretapping

White House

World News

Artist Banksy's Latest Creation: The Walled Off Hotel with 'Worst View in the World'
World
Tens of Thousands Displaced as Iraqi Forces Near Mosul City Center

World
Somalia: 110 Dead From Hunger in Past 48 Hours in Drought

World
Families Stopped At U.S.-Canada Crossing
Photo
China and Trump: Can Relations Thrive Under 'America First' Policy?

World
World

