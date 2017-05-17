Feedback
Nightly News

Experts: Allies Uneasy Over Pres. Trump’s Revelation to Russians

 

U.S. spy agencies fear that foreign intelligence services could stop sharing top secret plots with the U.S., because they may lose trust in the president’s ability to keep secrets.

Two Killed as Tornadoes Sweep Texas, Midwest
From Death Row to Freedom: The Long Journey of James Dennis

Israel Highlights U.S. Ties After Trump Shares Intel With Russia

Comey Wrote Memo Saying Trump Urged Him to Drop Flynn Investigation: Sources

9 Hospitalized as Violence Erupts Outside Turkish Ambassador's Home

Iran Presidential Election: Economy Is Focus as Rouhani Faces Raisi

Israel Highlights U.S. Ties After Trump Shares Intel With Russia

Trump and Erdogan Meet at White House Amid Tensions Over Arming Kurds in Syria

Sudan's President, Wanted for Genocide, Invited to Summit With Trump: Saudi Officials

9 Hospitalized as Violence Erupts Outside Turkish Ambassador's Home

Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
How to Protect Yourself After Global Ransomware Attack
North Korea Boasts of Successful Missile Launch
Trump Meets Russian Officials Behind Closed Doors
Inside White House's Decision to Fire FBI Director Comey
Measles Outbreak, Fueled by Vaccine Fear, Sends Kids to Hospital

