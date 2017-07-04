Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Fourth of July Forecast Across the U.S.

 

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer takes a look at the weather map to see who will likely see fireworks Tuesday evening -- and those who will likely get rained out.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Historians Uncover Slave Quarters of Sally Hemings at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello

Uncovered: The Slave Quarters of Sally Hemings

NBCBLK
Suspect in Disappearance of Chinese Scholar Could Face Life

Accused Kidnapper of Chinese Scholar Could Face Life

U.S. news
Fourth of July: America Celebrates Independence on Snowy Slopes and Sandy Shores
Gallery

Fourth of July: America Celebrates Independence on Snowy Slopes and Sandy Shores

U.S. news
Trump Administration Urges Court Not to Broaden Travel Ban Exceptions

Trump Administration Urges Court Not to Allow More Travel Ban Exceptions

U.S. news
N.J. Gov. Chris Christie Pushes Back After Being Spotted on Beach Closed by Government Shutdown

Christie Caught on Beach Closed by Government Shutdown

U.S. news

World News

To Welcome Trump, Poland Taps Old Communist Party Playbook

Why Trump Can Expect Warm Welcome in Poland

World
Trump Tweets Support for Terminally Sick Baby Charlie Gard

Trump Tweets Support for Terminally Sick Baby

World
Tower of Human Skulls in Mexico Casts New Light on Aztec Sacrifices

'This Is Really New': Tower of Human Skulls Found in Mexico Sheds Light on Aztecs

World
Trump Administration Urges Court Not to Broaden Travel Ban Exceptions

Trump Administration Urges Court Not to Allow More Travel Ban Exceptions

U.S. news
From ISIS Battlefield to Rodeo Camp: One U.S. Family's Journey

One U.S. Family's Journey From ISIS Battlefield to Rodeo Camp

ISIS Terror
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Investigations
Sex Assault Victims on Cruise Ships Are Often Under 18

Sex Assault Victims on Cruise Ships Are Often Under 18

Crime & Courts
Trump White House Has Taken Little Action To Stop Next Election Hack

Trump AWOL on Stopping Next Russian Election Hack

Elections
What Can Prevent Alzheimer's? Here's What the Evidence Shows

These Three Things May Be Best Hope for Delaying Memory Loss

Health news
Otto Warmbier Dies After Return From North Korea

Otto Warmbier Dies After Return From North Korea

Health news
advertisement