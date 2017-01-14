Feedback
Girl Abducted From Hospital 18 Years Ago Has Been Found Alive: Police

 

Eighteen years after being abducted from a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital, Kamiyah Mobley has been found alive in South Carolina, raised by her alleged abductor, police announced Friday.

