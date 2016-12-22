Feedback
Holiday Travel Rush Underway for Millions of Americans

 

An estimated six million Americans are expected to fly this holiday season, but the vast majority of travelers, 94 million, will hit the roads.

U.S. News

Texas Police Probing Arrest of Black Women by White Officer After They Called Cops

Officials Probing Viral Arrest of Black Women Who Had Called Cops

U.S. news
N.J. Man Writes 'I Was Stupid' After Alleged Sex Abuse on Flight

'Stupidity': N.J. Man Charged With In-Flight Sex Abuse

U.S. news
Putin: Russia's Nukes Can Pierce Any Defense Missile Defense System

Putin: Russia's Nukes Can Pierce Any Defense System

World
Millions Brace for Holiday Travel Rush as Storms Move In
Millions Brace for Holiday Travel Rush as Storms Move In

U.S. news
Obama Moves to Eliminate Bush-era Tracking Program

Obama Moves to Cut Muslim Tracking Program

U.S. news

Syrian Military Says Aleppo Has Returned to Government Control

Syrian Military: Aleppo Has Returned to Government Control

World
Britain's Prince Charles Says Anti-Immigrant Populism Echoes Nazis

Rising Populism Echoes Nazis: Prince Charles

Europe's Border Crisis
Berlin Truck Attack Suspect Anis Amri Shot Dead in Milan: Officials

Suspected Berlin Attacker Shot Dead After Chance Encounter With Italian Cops

BREAKING
Same Russians Who Hacked DNC Helped Target, Kill Ukrainian Soldiers

Report: Russians Who Hacked DNC Helped Kill Ukrainians

U.S. news
Snow Where? Town on Edge of Sahara Desert Gets Flakes for First Time in 37 Years

Snow Where? Sahara Desert Town Gets First Dusting in 37 Years

Weather
Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
