Please select another video.
How One First Grade Teacher in South Carolina Got Bikes for Her Entire School
For many low-income students in Katie Blomquist’s first grade class, owning a bike was not an option. Blomquist sought to change that, setting up a GoFundMe page and raising over $80,000 — enough to buy bikes for all 650 students at her elementary school.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch our intimate, first-person documentary shorts about people, places and stories you may not have otherwise discovered.
Play All