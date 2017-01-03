Feedback
Nightly News

How To Protect Your Kids From Hidden Smartphone Dangers

 

NBC News investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen details a slew of new apps designed to keep track of your kids every digital move.

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Four Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Video

Two Kids, Parents Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Crime & Courts
Texas Mid-Air Crash Caps off Bad Year for Plane Collisions
Video

Texas Mid-Air Crash Caps off Bad Year for Plane Collisions

U.S. news
Tornadoes, Vicious Storms Kill Five, Flood Large Areas of the South

Vicious Weather Kills Five, Floods Large Areas of South

Weather
Nationwide Customs Outage Over, but Airports Clogged With Annoyed Travelers

Nationwide Customs Outage Clogs Multiple Airports

U.S. news
Possible Debris From Plane Flying From Cavaliers Game Found Along Lake Erie

Debris Found After Plane Carrying 6 Vanished

U.S. news

World News

France's National Front Finds Support Among Millennials

Why Millennials Are Embracing France's Far Right

World
Trump's Foreign Policy Challenges Include Russia, China, North Korea

The 5 Foreign Problems That Could Keep Trump Up at Night

World
Dikembe Mutombo Proves Changing the World Isn't 'Crazy' After All

NBA Hall of Famer: 'We Need to Go Save Our Mothers, Sisters, Grandmas'

World
At Least 56 Killed in Bloody Brazil Prison Riot

At Least 56 Killed in Bloody Brazil Prison Riot

World
ISIS Claims Responsibility in Istanbul Nightclub Attack That Killed 39
Video

Turkey Says It Has Fingerprints of Club Attack Suspect

World
Nightly Reads

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
