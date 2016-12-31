Feedback
In Memoriam 2016: Remembering the Famous Figures the World Lost

 

The world lost superstar musicians, stars of stage and screen, some of the greatest athletes of all time and larger-than-life political figures in 2016.

U.S. News

Judge Blocks N.C. Law Stripping Power From Incoming Governor

U.S. news
Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher to Have Joint Funeral

Movies
Video

In Memoriam 2016: Remembering the Famous Figures the World Lost

U.S. news
Husband of Kellyanne Conway on 'Short List' for Solicitor General: Sources

Politics News
Soprano Won't Sing For Trump, Quits Mormon Tabernacle Choir

U.S. news

World News

Israeli Settlements: What It's Like to Live Inside a Divided Land

World
Analysis: Trump's Vow to Crush ISIS Is No Easy Task

2016: Year in Review
Britain's PM Theresa May Rebukes John Kerry for Israel 'Attack'

World
Today in Pictures: Refugee Snowball Fight in Greece and More
Gallery

Photo
Ban Ki-moon: 'I Feel A Bit Like Cinderella'
Video

World
Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Consumer
