Inside Syria's 'Safe Zones': How to Protect Them?
NBC News' Bill Neely got exclusive access to one "safe zone" near the Syria-Jordan border. Cutoff from aid agencies and with no government in control of it, ISIS fighters have infiltrated it to carry out attacks against Jordanian soldiers.
