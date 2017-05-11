Please select another video.
Inside White House’s Decision to Fire FBI Director Comey
Congressional sources said that fired FBI Director Comey asked last week for more resources to conduct the Russia investigation, but the White House and Justice Dept. denied the assertions.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch our intimate, first-person documentary shorts about people, places and stories you may not have otherwise discovered.
Play All
U.S. News
World News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”