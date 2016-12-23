Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

Inspiring America: Bringing 12 Days of Christmas to Grieving Family

 

Emily’s husband died of a heart attack in January, leaving her alone with five kids. So, the Last Vegas community responded with 12 days of gifts.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

advertisement

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Play All

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Play All

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Rockettes Not Required to Perform at Trump Inauguration, Union Says

Union: Rockettes Don't Have to Dance at Trump Inauguration

U.S. news
Holiday weather woes: Snow and rain create travel headache for million
Video

Winter Weather Woes Give Millions Holiday Headaches

U.S. news
Winter Storm Floods Los Angeles' Streets, Triggers Flood Warnings

Winter Storm Floods LA Streets, Triggers Flood Warnings

U.S. news
FBI Calls On Police Departments to Remain Vigilant Christmas Weekend
Video

FBI Calls on Police to Remain Vigilant Christmas Weekend

U.S. news
Inspiring America: Bringing 12 Days of Christmas to Grieving Family
Video

Bringing 12 Days of Christmas to Grieving Family

U.S. news

World News

Let it Glow! Christmas Lights Shine Across the World

Let it Glow! Christmas Lights Shine Across the World

World
Putin: Russia's Nukes Can Pierce Any Defense Missile Defense System

Vladimir Putin Touts Russian Nukes After Trump Tweet

World
FBI Calls On Police Departments to Remain Vigilant Christmas Weekend
Video

FBI Calls on Police to Remain Vigilant Christmas Weekend

U.S. news
France's National Front Finds Support Among Millennials

Why Millennials Are Embracing France's Far Right

World
Let it Glow! Christmas Lights Shine Across the World
Gallery

Let it Glow! Christmas Lights Shine Across the World

Photo
advertisement

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
advertisement

Follow @NBCNightlyNews

advertisement

Follow Nightly News

Nightly News on Facebook
advertisement