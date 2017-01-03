Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

Inspiring America: Cancer Survivors Celebrate on Rose Parade Float

 

A team of cancer survivors worked together on a Rose Parade float built by the City of Hope — a hospital and research center that has saved countless lives.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

advertisement

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Play All

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Play All

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Nationwide Customs Outage Over, but Airports Clogged With Annoyed Travelers

Nationwide Customs Outage Clogs Multiple Airports

U.S. news
Caught on Camera: Dresser Falls on Twin Boys, One Toddler Saves the Other

Watch 2-Year-Old Save Trapped Twin Brother From Under Fallen Dresser

U.S. news
Obamacare: Five Things You May Not Know About the Health Care Law

Clearing Up 5 Obamacare Myths and Misunderstandings

2016: Year in Review
Boy, 6, Vanishes in Freezing Temperatures
Video

Boy, 6, Vanishes in Freezing Temperatures

U.S. news
Here's a Bigly Listicle of 'Banned' Words That You, Sir, Should Not Use

Here's a Bigly List of 'Banned' Words You, Sir, Shouldn't Use

U.S. news

World News

Trump Criticizes China Over North Korea's Nuclear Program

Trump Takes a Swing at China Over North Korea's Nukes

World
Turkey and ISIS: Istanbul Attack Signals Descent Into 'Open War'

Uneasy Peace Between ISIS, Turkey Descends Into 'Open War'

ISIS Terror
Ford Commits to $700M U.S. Plant as Trump Blasts GM on Mexican-Made Chevy

Ford Commits to $700M U.S. Plant as Trump Blasts GM on Mexican-Made Chevy

Autos
Inside Istanbul Attack Nightclub Co-Owner Tells of Dodging Bullets
Video

Inside Istanbul Attack Nightclub Co-Owner Tells of Dodging Bullets

World
Equatorial Guinea President's Son Goes on Trial Over $105M in Assets

How Did African Leader's Son Earning $80K End Up With $105 Million?

World
advertisement

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
advertisement

Follow @NBCNightlyNews

advertisement

Follow Nightly News

Nightly News on Facebook
advertisement