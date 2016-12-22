Feedback
Nightly News

Inspiring America: Update on Chicago's Superhero Nurse

 

Tobin Matthew is a legend at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital. We profiled him earlier this year, and we returned to find him doing what he loves: dressing as a ‘super nurse’ for his patients.

