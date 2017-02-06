Feedback
Iraqi Who Worked as a Translator for U.S. Finally Arrives to U.S.

 

After working for the U.S. government during the Iraq War and waiting on a two-year approval process, Fuad Sharef and his family were stopped during a layover in Cairo en route to the U.S. due to President Trump’s travel ban. On Sunday, they finally arrived in their new country.

