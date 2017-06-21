Feedback
Jails Become Detox Centers in Opioid Epidemic

 

NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff goes inside an Ohio jail where many addicts receive treatment.

Journey of a Bullet: Stories of Gunshot Victims

They May Have Survived a Gunshot, But the Emotional Toll Defines Them

The Message One Gun-Owning Mom Needs You to Hear
The Message One Gun-Owning Mom Needs You to Hear

Jails Become Detox Centers in Opioid Epidemic
Jails Become Detox Centers in Opioid Epidemic

Singing Janitor Makes Hospital Patients Smile
Singing Janitor Makes Hospital Patients Smile

Family of Seattle Mom Killed by Cops She Called Wants Answers

Family of Seattle Mom Killed by Cops She Called Wants Answers

London Mosque Attack: Britain Vows to Protect Muslims Amid Rise in Hate Crime

'Radicalization of White People' Sees Spike in Hate Crime

Spicer Can't Say if Trump Believes Russia Hacked 2016 Election
Spicer Can't Say if Trump Believes Russia Hacked 2016 Election

Saudi Arabia Names 31-Year-Old Mohammed bin Salman as New Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia Names Influential 31-Year-Old as New Crown Prince

Explosion, Police Shooting Shuts Down Train Station in Brussels, Belgium

Blast, Police Shooting Shuts Down Train Station in Brussels, Belgium

Iran Has Drone Base Near U.S. Troops in Syria

Iran Has Drone Base Near U.S. Troops in Syria

Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Otto Warmbier Dies After Return From North Korea

Otto Warmbier Dies After Return From North Korea

Mothers Come Together After Sons Killed by Gang Violence

Mothers Come Together After Sons Killed by Gang Violence

'Mass-Casualty Event': Ohio County Now Tops U.S. in Overdose Deaths

Ohio County Tops U.S. in Overdose Deaths

Soft Cell: California Inmates Can Pay for Cushier Accommodations

California Inmates Can Pay for Cushier Jail Cells

Meet the Young Man Who Makes Flags for America's Fallen Soldiers

Meet the Man Who Makes Flags for America's Fallen Soldiers

